Kaizer Chiefs are trying to find a solution for how to integrate Ryan Moon back into their first team‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

After a run of scoring matches in the second half of last season that had appeared a breakthrough for the 22-year-old centre-forward‚ Moon has dropped off the radar in 2018-19 with seven league appearances‚ but six of those coming as a substitute‚ and no goals.

Given that Moon seems a Bafana Bafana prospect – he was called up by SA coach Stuart Baxter as part of a developmental squad for the Cosafa Cup in Polokwane in June – the setback is a concern for club and country.

Middendorp took the opportunity of facing third division opposition to hand Moon a rare start in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last-16 matchup against The Magic FC in Port Elizabeth‚ and the striker was unfortunate to strike the post in a goalless normal time.

Chiefs eventually steamrollered Magic to a 3-0 defeat in extra time.