Honest Marcus Rashford questions Manchester United's mentality

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford questioned their workrate and mentality as he offered a brutally honest appraisal of his side's slump in form after Wednesday's 2-0 derby defeat by Manchester City at Old Trafford.

United's surge after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December seems like a distant memory, with the club having lost seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, including the last three without scoring.

"Today we didn't play like Manchester United. It's not right. The bare minimum is to work hard and give all for the badge, the supporters, the club and yourself," Rashford said.

"It has been a tough road to get to where we are, to get there and not be putting up the same performances as we were in January is disappointing," he added.