Soccer

Honest Marcus Rashford questions Manchester United's mentality

25 April 2019 - 10:29 By Reuters
Manchester United's striker Marcus Rashford in action with Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Ederson Action during the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on April 24 2019.
Manchester United's striker Marcus Rashford in action with Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Ederson Action during the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on April 24 2019.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford questioned their workrate and mentality as he offered a brutally honest appraisal of his side's slump in form after Wednesday's 2-0 derby defeat by Manchester City at Old Trafford.

United's surge after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December seems like a distant memory, with the club having lost seven of their last nine matches in all competitions, including the last three without scoring.

"Today we didn't play like Manchester United. It's not right. The bare minimum is to work hard and give all for the badge, the supporters, the club and yourself," Rashford said.

"It has been a tough road to get to where we are, to get there and not be putting up the same performances as we were in January is disappointing," he added.

Pitso Mosimane: 'I don't know how many points we really have'

Forthright Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reignited his long-running public spat with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after suggesting that ...
Sport
1 day ago

"We know what's been going wrong, it's mentality and willingness to run for your team. Forget the league and top four, you don't lose this game. It's that simple as a Manchester United fan. We (the players) never call each other out but we have to be real with each other."

Defeat left United in sixth spot, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they face this weekend. 

"Forget the top four and the Champions League. We have to get to the bottom of it and start playing like Manchester United for ourselves," Rashford said.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, analysing the game for Sky Sports, said United lacked leaders on the pitch.

"They are really low on confidence and were up against a really good team tonight," he said. "There is a long way back for them. We spoke about leaders and characters, I just don't think they have enough of them.

Kermit Erasmus was provoked‚ says City coach Benni McCarthy after vicious kick

Benni McCarthy says striker Kermit Erasmus was provoked ahead of his red card against Highlands Park on Tuesday night‚ and believes it is a tactic ...
Sport
1 day ago

"When I played the United team was full of leaders. They have talented players but who is going to lead them through this tough period. There is no quick fix."

Solskjaer won 10 of his first 11 games in charge, but has won only two of seven since being made permanent manager on March 28.

"The honeymoon period is definitely over," Keane said. "It's probably a bigger job than what he thought.

"The club has to back Ole now and let him this summer bring in the players he wants to turn these problems around."

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by ... Soccer
  2. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  3. 'I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚' says feisty ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp on Ekstein: 'I haven’t seen him today too.' Soccer
  5. Khama Billiat available to play for Chiefs after car accident in Johannesburg Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue

Related articles

  1. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  2. 'I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚' says feisty ... Soccer
  3. Sentencing awaited in Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse saga Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp crushes talk of Khune playing in Afcon: 'There's no ... Soccer
  5. Highlands coach Da Gama has no targets in mind for the end of the season Soccer
  6. Chiefs snatch a late equaliser to fall 12 points behind leaders Pirates and ... Soccer
  7. Chippa United now pin their hopes on ambushing Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  8. Khama Billiat available to play for Chiefs after car accident in Johannesburg Soccer
X