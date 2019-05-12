Soccer

Ruthless Manchester City survive scare to clinch Premier League title in style

12 May 2019 - 18:02 By Reuters
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Aguero celebrate winning the Premier League title after thrashing Brighton at the American Express Community Stadium on May 12 2019.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Aguero celebrate winning the Premier League title after thrashing Brighton at the American Express Community Stadium on May 12 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Manchester City claimed the win required to finally end Liverpool's relentless attempt to dethrone them as Premier League champions as they hit back from a goal down to crush Brighton and Hove Albion on the south coast on Sunday.

City ended the season with 98 points, just two shy of last season's record-breaking 100, while Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers saw them end on 97 -- by far the largest tally for a Premier League runners-up.

Needing a 14th successive league win to be certain of prevailing in an unprecedented title duel, City fell behind to Glenn Murray's 27th minute header but Pep Guardiola's side responded in devastating fashion.

'I have not resigned‚' says Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has squashed rumours that he has resigned or been fired.
Sport
3 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions, Free State Stars relegated

Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned Absa Premiership champions after a 1-0 win over Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon.
Sport
1 day ago

Sergio Aguero levelled 83 seconds later and Aymeric Laporte's header put City ahead before the break.

With Liverpool, who began the day one point behind, leading, the Anfield club would still have hoped for something extraordinary to happen in the south coast sunshine.

But when Riyad Mahrez drove an unstoppable shot past Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan's despairing dive just past the hour, City's fans could finally get the party started.

Ilkay Gundogan's majestic free kick made it 4-1 to put the icing on another glorious day for City who are the first club to retain the Premier League title for 10 years.

Most read

  1. BREAKING | PSL appeal own DC's ruling on Sundowns-Arendse sanction Soccer
  2. Sundowns arbitration cannot proceed on Friday‚ before league ends Soccer
  3. ‘#ThankYouTeko’ - Teko Modise hangs up his boots Soccer
  4. Sono’s baby Jomo Cosmos in danger of being lost to anonymity Soccer
  5. Win or lose‚ this has been Pitso Mosimane’s ‘big one’ at Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections

Related articles

  1. All hail King Pitso as Sundowns secure 9th PSL title Sport
  2. Harry Kane's half-time speech inspired us, say teammates Sport
  3. Manchester City on the brink of EPL glory as Liverpool cling to hope Sport
  4. Maritzburg Utd still have PSL survival hope Sport
  5. Uthanda ungathandi, Pitso Mosimane rules PSL roost Sport
  6. Orlando Pirates win big but still second best Sport
  7. After 18 seasons‚ Free State Stars warhorse Paulus Masehe finally finds a ... Soccer
  8. Sundowns arbitration cannot proceed on Friday‚ before league ends Soccer
  9. Thabo Matlaba played for Free State Stars the last time they beat Sundowns Soccer
X