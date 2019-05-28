Shaun Bartlett has had no communication from Kaizer Chiefs on his contract being cut short and is taking that as an indication‚ for now‚ that the current technical team will continue at Amakhosi.

With just five months at the helm‚ head coach Ernst Middendorp and his assistant Bartlett would seem highly unfortunate should they be held completely culpable for Chiefs’ finish outside the top eight in the Absa Premiership‚ and then especially blowing the Nedbank Cup final.

Chiefs finished ninth in the league‚ then lost 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban against TS Galaxy‚ who became the first-ever National First Division (NFD) winners of the season-ending knockout trophy.