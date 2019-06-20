Thabo Senong has admitted to his disappointment at not having his contract as South Africa Under-20 coach renewed.

Senong's contract‚ which ends in June‚ will not be extended after a second exit in the first round‚ without winning a game‚ at a Fifa Under-20 World Cup‚ in Poland in May.

Senong‚ who served as Amajita coach for five years from 2014‚ has been involved in unearthing a number of players who have gone on to success at Premier Soccer League clubs.

These include SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena‚ Chippa United defender Tercious Malepe‚ and the Richards Bay defender Sandile Mthethwa.

He achieved third-placed finishes at the 2017 and 2019 Africa U-20 Cup Of Nations to qualify for an unprecedented two World Cups in succession‚ but exited in the group stages of both.

"Look‚ I loved the Amajita project with all my heart.

"And I enjoyed serving my association as a presenter in coaching courses and also as a scout‚ looking around the country and outside the country to try and bring talent that was not known‚" Senong told TimesLIVE.

"And also‚ I think‚ with my involvement Amajita just moved into another level.

"We dominated Cosafa‚ and now the continent respects us‚ and we have been present in two World Cups. We have achieved a lot.

"I will always be attached to this team. I love this team. And I would have loved to have still helped this team to continue producing players for Bafana and the U-23s.

"So I can never say that I'm happy. But for me to move forward‚ now I have to say that it's a closed chapter‚ until I'm engaged again.