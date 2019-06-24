Bafana Bafana were structured and held their own‚ but just too far on the timid side losing 1-0 to the awesome player power of Ivory Coast in their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D fixture at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

Aston Villa's beast of a centre-forward Jonathan Kodjia produced a nimble finish for a big man for the big‚ physical‚ and attackingly destructive Ivorians' 65th-minute winner.

Bafana have two games to go.

They can possibly reach the last-16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers if they can manage to put away Group D underdogs Namibia at this venue on Friday night.

But they might need a draw against Morocco‚ too‚ in South Africa's third match at Al Salam Stadium on Monday‚ to be sure.