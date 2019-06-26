Sports Minister Mthethwa on a quest to find the root cause of SA's football problems

It might sound like a broken record but Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he's on a quest to find the root cause of South Africa's football problems.

The cynics might argue that they have heard it all before from a succession of former Sport Ministers but Mthethwa insisted here in Cairo this week that he's a man of action.

"We will see what to do (after the Afcon)‚ but I think we need all the stakeholders.... people who are managing our football‚" said Mthethwa following Bafana's 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener at Al-Salam Stadium on Monday.

Mthethwa also met the team at their hotel and communicated his disappointment with the performance. He demanded a better display against Namibia at the same venue on Friday.