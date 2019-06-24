Why Pitso Mosimane is a fine ambassador for SA football and a legend of the game

Pitso Mosimane has long spoken of taking South African football to the rest of the continent and building the country’s brand in the eyes of the rest of the world.

It is why he is so passionate about Caf Champions League football‚ the hardest competition on the continent to win‚ but one that grabs the attention of fans from North Africa in particular.

While other Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs focus on domestic success in the lucrative league and cup competitions on offer in the country‚ Mosimane has always said his focus is on bigger things and a bigger picture.

It is a stance at times mocked by his critics‚ but he has been undoubtedly successful‚ taking Mamelodi Sundowns to Champions League glory in 2016 and the latter stages of the continent’s top competition in most of the seasons since.

Winning the Caf Coach of the Year for 2016 helped to grow that legend further.