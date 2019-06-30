Soccer

Benin, Guinea Bissau complete hat-trick of goalless draws

30 June 2019 - 11:23 By Reuters
Guinea-Bissau players shake hands with their Benin counterpart during the Afcon Group F match at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on June 29 2019.
Guinea-Bissau players shake hands with their Benin counterpart during the Afcon Group F match at Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, on June 29 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Benin and Guinea Bissau completed a hat-trick of goalless draws at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Saturday with a stalemate that left both teams waiting for their first-ever win at the competition.

After Angola and Mauritania began the day with a 0-0 draw in Group E and Cameroon and Ghana also failed to produce a goal in Group F, Benin and Guinea Bissau rarely looked like breaking the sequence in a scrappy match short of clear chances.

A draw always seemed the logical result in the Group F game given their respective historical records at the finals.

Safa president Danny Jordaan reaffirms Bafana bonuses at Afcon

Bafana Bafana will earn a bonus of R320‚000 each for progressing past the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations‚ South African Football ...
Sport
1 day ago

Benin, taking part for the fourth time, have drawn two and lost eight of their previous 10 matches in the competition while Guinea-Bissau, at their second finals, went into the match with a record of three defeats and a draw in four games.

Benin have two points from two games, level with Ghana, while Guinea-Bissau have one and face Ghana in their final game. Cameroon lead the group with four.

Steve Mounie went closest to breaking the deadlock when he sent a header over the bar in the 75th minute.

Jordan Adeoti sent an early effort into the side-netting for Benin and also had the best chance of the first half when he burst down the left but was pushed wide and his shot was saved by Jonas Mendes.

Zifa threatens to withdraw players from Afcon

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) have threatened to withdraw the team from the on-going Africa Cup of Nations with a game still to play ...
Sport
2 days ago

Piqueti and Pele were lively for Guinea Bissau, who have half their squad based in Portugal, and Sori Mane had their best effort when he won the ball, galloped forward but saw his shot deflected over.

"Our team did their job, we tried to cut their lines, we created some chances of our own and I think a draw was a fair result," said Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande.

"It is very difficult for us to qualify but in football everything is possible and our target is to get to the round of 16.

"We know Ghana are very powerful, very strong but we will play our normal game, with no pressure."

Most read

  1. Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela's gym snap gets him all the love Soccer
  2. Knowledge Musona doesn't think Kaizer Chiefs can afford to buy him out of his ... Soccer
  3. Zifa threatens to withdraw players from Afcon Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs denies link with hot Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi Soccer
  5. I'm protecting myself‚ football can kill you‚ says Orlando Pirates boss Irvin ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Young child among three killed in horror crash
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech

Related articles

  1. Knee injury forces key midfielder Furman out of Bafana's must-win Afcon match ... Soccer
  2. Unconvincing, but finally Bafana have a grin on their faces at Afcon after ... Soccer
  3. Themba Zwane determined to take Sundowns' Champions League form to Bafana Soccer
  4. 'It was a very good goal from Khama‚' says Onyango after conceding a goal to ... Soccer
  5. SportsLIVE Podcast | Afcon special and model prisoners beat police in Overberg Soccer
  6. Star struck Namibia coach Mannetti hoping to outsmart Baxter Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs denies link with hot Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi Soccer
  8. Uganda on the brink of reaching knockout rounds, Zimbabwe face elimination Soccer
X