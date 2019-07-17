Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has likened Abbubaker Mobara to Spain and Barcelona star Pep Guardiola in his playing days and says he is so good he does not know where to play him!

The versatile Mobara joined City from Orlando Pirates in this transfer window and McCarthy admits it could be one of his biggest captures as he prepares to challenge for the league in his third season in charge of the side.

“Mobara … phew. Every time I see him play he reminds me of a young Pep Guardiola in his playing days. A similar style and the reading of the game‚ it’s incredible‚” McCarthy says.

“How we got this boy‚ we can only count our lucky stars. He looks like he has been a player for me since I joined Cape Town City‚ because the way I want to play‚ this boy just executes perfectly.”

McCarthy feels Mobara could be best used in midfield‚ but with something of a central defensive crisis at the club‚ seems likely to play in his preferred position of centre-back.

“My only query is‚ I genuinely don’t know where to play him‚" he said.

"Is he a right-back‚ a centre-back‚ a number six or a number eight? My dilemma is there and he seems to pick his own spot that he drops into‚ he wants to play centre-back.