Sundowns kickoff title defence with win over rivals SuperSport

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns got their new Absa Premiership campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-0 victory over cross-town rivals SuperSport United in a competent display that suggests they are going to be hard to topple.

Sibusiso Vilakazi had them ahead in the 24th minute and Themba Zwane made sure of the points with a smart last minute finish.

It was just what coach Pitso Mosimane was looking for, who suggested there were still too many passes and not enough shots and that there is better to come.

It means now Sundowns have lost only once in their last 16 Tshwane derbies against SuperSport and continue to dominate the fixture.