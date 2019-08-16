With just a fortnight to go before the next Fifa window for international competition‚ no games have yet been announced for Bafana Bafana never mind a new permanent coach.

SA Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive officer Russell Paul told TimesLIVE on Friday efforts were being made to find opponents for the national team‚ who have the opportunity to assemble all their players for 10 days and have at least two matches.

But with only a temporary coach – Molefi Ntseki – in place‚ television and sponsor deals up in the air and the association in dire financial straits it would seem pointless at this stage.

South Africa do not have a competitive game before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick off in November when Bafana go away to Ghana and then host Sudan in the space of five days.