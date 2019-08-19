Polokwane City might have continued their eye-catching start to the new season with a 2-0 humbling of holders Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarter-finals at the weekend‚ but new coach Zlatko Krmpotic is looking to keep a lid on expectations.

Polokwane are through to their second ever cup semifinal and just two matches away from their first-ever final after drawing Highlands Park at the next stage of the competition.

Straight off the bat Krmpotic was at pains to insist the victory was no harbinger of heady times to come.

“It’s a good win but it doesn’t say anything.

"You are only as good as your last result‚” was his reaction to their 2-0 triumph at Newlands where Polokwane might have won by a larger margin had they taken all their clear-cut chances.

It was also a third win in four games since the season kick off‚ with their only setback coming in last Wednesday’s home loss to Bidvest Wits in the league.

“I don’t like to speak too much‚" he said.

"At times like these we have to be humble and consider that this is a project we are taking step-by-step.”

But he could not hide his satisfaction at unexpected success‚ particularly given that Polokwane played without their veteran talisman Jabu Maluleke and other regulars like Bongile Booi‚ Walter Musona‚ Ayanda Nkili and Zambia international Salulani Phiri who were out injured.

“The other players are fighting for places in the team and this is a big plus for us.”

It all begs the question that with a more expansive squad‚ could Polokwane better last season’s club record fifth place finish in the end-of-season standings.

“This is not the same team as last year‚” the Serbian-born coach claimed‚ even though there have been very few changes to personnel.

“But we will try to make the same result. But in football it is not easy to repeat the same result.

“But we have a chance to verify last year’s results‚” he predicted.