I deserve more Ballon d'Or awards than Lionel Messi, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d'Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time.

Ronaldo, 34, has won the renowned France Football magazine trophy for the world's best player five times - as many as Messi - but is eager for more as he moves into the twilight of his career.

"Messi's in the history of football," Ronaldo told broadcaster Piers Morgan in an interview with Britain's ITV on Tuesday.

"But I think I have to have six or seven or eight to be above him," he said, referring to the Ballon d'Or awards.

"I'd love it, I think I deserve it."