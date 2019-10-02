Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki says watching Percy Tau mesmerise Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium was a proud moment for South Africans.

Tau produced a sparkling display for heavy underdogs Club Brugge as the Belgium side drew 2-2 with the Spanish giants to win a precious away point in the tense Uefa Champions League group match.

Tau‚ who was not overawed by the occasion‚ held his own and was a constant irritation for the Madrid central defensive pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane‚ ending his shift with an assist for their first goal.

“Seeing Percy playing in the Uefa Champions League at the Santiago Bernabéu‚ was a proud moment for the country‚” said Ntseki.

“He has always wanted to play in the Champions League and that tells you a lot about his mentality and how he sees himself in the football space.

"They had a very good run in the preliminaries to qualify for the group stages and that gave the team‚ and him‚ the confidence to say 'whoever we come across in the group stages we will be able to perform'.”

Ntseki said he was highly impressed with Tau’s tactical discipline as he had synergy with fellow attackers Krepin Diatta and two-goal hero Emmanuel Dennis against one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Their coach had a very good plan where Percy was played as a forward in their 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 system depending on the situation of the game‚" he said.