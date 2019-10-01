Mosimane keeps fingers crossed ahead of Percy Tau's big moment against Real Madrid

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he will be a happy man even if Club Brugge give Percy Tau only one minute in the Belgium side's Uefa Champions League clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid at the imposing Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Tuesday night.

Club Brugge face the former Champions League winners in this group stage match and Mosimane is crossing his fingers that his former player is given an opportunity on the biggest club football stage.

“Let’s wait and see‚ I am crossing my fingers.

"Even if he plays for one minute‚ I will be very happy‚” said Mosimane‚ who contributed to Tau’s move to Europe.

“He has been looking to play at big clubs like Real Madrid and I am happy that we contributed to his dream.

"I would love to see him play against Madrid at the Bernabéu and I was disappointed when he didn’t play in their last Champions League game.

“For him to step on the field‚ that’s the dream.