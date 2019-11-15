Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola has been handed a stiff sentence of a six-month ban for a push on the referee in his team’s penalties Telkom Knockout defeat against Kaizer Chiefs last month.

The PSL announced the sanction‚ handed out by their disciplinary committee (DC)‚ on their official Twitter feed on Friday.

The PSL tweeted: “The #PSL Disciplinary Committee has handed a six months ban to @CapeTownCityFC player‚ Mpho Makola. Makola was found guilty of assaulting match official‚ Abongile Tom during the Telkom Knockout fixture against @KaizerChiefs at Cape Town Stadium on 19 October 2019.”

The TKO last-16 match at Cape Town Stadium ended 1-1 after extra time‚ with Chiefs winning 4-2 on penalties.

Makola‚ who was ordered to pay the costs of the DC hearing‚ clearly pushed Tom‚ but did not receive his marching orders.