Gift Links is continuing to make progress in Denmark despite a lack of game-time at Aarhus since the resumption of the league following a long winter break.

Links was on the bench for Tuesday’s 4-1 Danish Cup away win over Elfsborg but did not get on‚ and was not involved in their two league games since the re-start of the league following the six-week stop.

But that does not mean he is out of the team’s plans‚ having performed superbly in the team’s Portuguese training camp in January‚ where he was among the goals in the Atlantic Cup competition against Slavia Prague‚ Hacken and FC Copenhagen.

TimesLIVE understands that Links is highly-regarded by Aarhus coach David Nielsen‚ but the form of Sierra Leone sensation Mustapha Bundu is keeping him out of the side.

Bundu‚ 23‚ has scored 10 goals already for the club this campaign and with the team riding high in third in the league‚ Nielsen is not up for changing a winning formula.

But Bundu’s form has been such that he could be sold in the European summer‚ which will once again open the door for Links.

The winger will hope to see some game-time before the end of the season though as he pushes for a place in David Notoane’s squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Links joined Aarhus at the start of the season from Cape Town City‚ who reportedly received a club record fee for his services.

He has made two starts and three substitute appearances‚ but has also been a regular on the bench.