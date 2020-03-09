Rulani Mokwena likens Chippa Mpengesi to former employers Patrice Motsepe and Irvin Khoza

New Chippa United coach Rulani Mokwena has described his chairperson, Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, as “supportive”, likening the club owner to his previous bosses.

Mokwena, former assistant coach at Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, took over the poisoned chalice that is the Chippa head coaching job last week, when he replaced Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza in the hot seat.

“It’s been great so far and I am really impressed,” said Mokwena, after overseeing his first match in charge of Chippa, a goalless draw away at Bidvest Wits at the weekend.

Mpengesi is notorious for his impatience with coaches when results are not forthcoming and it is little wonder Mokwena became the fourth mentor to coach Chippa this season.

Clinton Larsen started the season and was out of the job after two months. He was replaced by Duran Francis, who took charge of a couple of matches, before making way for Mapeza in October.