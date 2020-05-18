Tributes pour in for Nkanyiso Mngwengwe: 'Sgora, our soldier, RIP'
Football fans across the country are mourning the death of Lamontville Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.
The club confirmed his death to TimesLIVE, but the circumstances around his death are not known.
Mngwengwe joined the club in 2013.
The football community has rallied to remember the player.
It is sad to hear the news of the passing of @goldenarrowsfc1 captain, Nkanyiso Mngwengwe. May his soul rest in peace. @IOLsport @IOL— Minenhle (@Minenhlecr7) May 18, 2020
This is devastating. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and Golden Arrows Club.🙏 Golden Arrows captain Nkanyiso Mngwengwe dies https://t.co/5okmmY4935— Sandra Queiroz (@Sands_Q) May 18, 2020
When a soccer player u know at a personal level passes away its sad man Rest in Peace Nkanyiso Mngwengwe, we will miss u broski, ur leadership qualities at Golden Arrows were amazing 💔💔💔— Thabiso Ngcamphalala (@soft_touch14) May 18, 2020
We lost another soldier 💔, Rest In Peace Nkanyiso Mngwengwe of Golden Arrows. pic.twitter.com/Mjd0D78crL— B O Ř O M O (@Boromo_M) May 18, 2020
It’s always sad to lose someone amongst us.. Rest in eternal peace Nkanyiso.. ❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺 @goldenarrowsfc1 #AFallenHero #NkanyisoMngwengwe pic.twitter.com/hal0iQUqKO— Basia Michaels (@AsiaB2) May 18, 2020