Soccer

Tributes pour in for Nkanyiso Mngwengwe: 'Sgora, our soldier, RIP'

18 May 2020 - 12:10 By Jessica Levitt
Lamontville Golden Arrows footballer Nkanyiso Mngwengwe has died.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Football fans across the country are mourning the death of Lamontville Golden Arrows player Nkanyiso Mngwengwe.

The club confirmed his death to TimesLIVE, but the circumstances around his death are not known.

Mngwengwe joined the club in 2013.

The football community has rallied to remember the player.

