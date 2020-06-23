Soccer

More than 150 aspiring footballers face an uncertain future after the sale of Bidvest Wits

23 June 2020 - 11:05 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bidvest Wits development coach Dillon Sheppard celebrates with club's Academy players as Wits were crowned the 2016/2017 Absa Premiership Champions.
Bidvest Wits development coach Dillon Sheppard celebrates with club's Academy players as Wits were crowned the 2016/2017 Absa Premiership Champions.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

More than 150 aspiring footballers at the Bidvest Wits junior structures face an uncertain future after the club's Premier Soccer League (PSL) status was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

With academy leagues unlikely to continue due to the outbreak of Covid-19‚ one of the Wits junior players has told TimesLIVE that they have been left with shattered dreams after they were told to collect their passports and clearances.

“We got messages that we must go to the office to collect our clearances and passports‚ it’s heartbreaking‚” said the player who did not want his name revealed.

“I don’t know what I am going to do now because I had dreams that one day I would be promoted to the first team and realise my dream of playing professional football.

"Many dreams are going to be shattered because some of the players may not be able to find clubs next season.

TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi completes the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Masala Mulaudzi has completed the takeover of Bidvest Wits with its players but they will not be retaining ...
Sport
1 week ago

“It is really sad what is happening because we were not told about what was happening.

"We only found out through media reports and our worst fears were realised when it was confirmed last week.

"Some of us don’t even have agents and we don’t know where to start looking for clubs. It is really disappointing but it is what it is.”

Attempts to get comment from Bidvest Wits chairman Alan Fainman were not successful as he did not respond to detailed questions that we sent to him on Saturday.

About 15 backroom staff members and the coaching staff who have been looking after the players at Sturrock Park also face uncertain futures as a result of the sale of the club.

Bidvest Wits CEO Fainman: 'Our people will be treated with respect'

Bidvest Wits have treated their employees "with respect and fairness"‚ CEO Alan Fainman has said‚ after the disclosure that the club has been sold to ...
Sport
4 days ago

“At the moment we are in limbo because no one has bothered to come to us to explain what is happening to the youth structures with regards to the way forward.

"I think it will be better if they tell us what is happening because we need to plan our futures accordingly.

“We deserve to know what is happening so that we can go and look for jobs elsewhere if they are not continuing.

"There are people in the system who earned a living by working here and to see something like this is really heartbreaking.

"What makes it even more painful is the fact that we were the last people to know that the club has been sold‚” said one of the coaches who also did not want to be named.

Bidvest turned down request from university that could have saved Wits FC – sources

Bidvest Wits allegedly turned down a request from Wits University that would have prevented the 99-year-old tradition-steeped football club from ...
Sport
4 days ago

It was not immediately clear what is going to happen to players who were in school in Gauteng and those that come from outside the province.

Wits boasted one of the best development structures in the country with the club producing players like Eric Tinkler‚ Bradley Carnell‚ Rowen Fernandez‚ Stanton Fredericks‚ Jethro “Lovers” Mohlala and many others who went on to play for Bafana Bafana.

Wits have teams from Under-13‚ Under-15‚ Under-17‚ Under-19 and in the Diski Challenge.

They have been playing in the academy and in Local Football Association leagues around Gauteng.

MORE:

Who’s fooling who? Bidvest Wits CEO Fainman denies he approached Mulaudzi

Mystery continues to engulf the sale of Bidvest Wits after outgoing chairman Alan Fainman denied new owner Masala Mulaudzi’s claims that the club was ...
Sport
3 days ago

Angry Wits employees shocked after 99-year-old club's sale: 'we were the last to know'

Employees of Bidvest Wits are shocked at the manner in which owning company Bidvest allegedly kept the club in the dark about the now-confirmed sale ...
Sport
6 days ago

Gavin Hunt determined to leave Wits with his head held high on his last day

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says it will be important for his players to finish off the 2019-20 season "treating the game with respect"‚ despite ...
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Safa rocked as both of Danny Jordaan's vice-presidents are removed Soccer
  2. Sports Minister Mthethwa ‘insulted’ by CSA’s executive and coaching make-up Cricket
  3. Tension brewing as Ria Ledwaba prepares to fight her dramatic removal as Safa ... Soccer
  4. Former Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune eyes Man United coaching job Soccer
  5. Bidvest turned down request from university that could have saved Wits FC – ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
'We are fighting two pandemics': Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X