So, y'all think Khune is leaving Chiefs for Pirates? Nah fam
No, Itumeleng Khune is not leaving Chiefs — at least not any time soon.
Rumours that Khune signed for Orlando Pirates have been debunked by a reliable source at Kaizer Chiefs, who confirmed to TimesLIVE that Khune is still signed under the club.
This comes after a Twitter hashtag #KhunesignsforPirates caused a buzz on Tuesday, leaving everyone confused.
Not the first rumour
This is not the first time rumours like this have circulated on social media, claiming that the Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper is bowing out of Amakhosi.
In March, Khune reassured fans that he was not joining rivals Pirates, saying he would retire at his current club.
This was after a fan asked him on Twitter if he would consider joining the Buccaneers next season.
A Khune in Pirates
In November 2015, Khune's younger brother Jacob signed for the Orlando Pirates Academy.
The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper shared the news after Jacob was officially promoted from the Augusto Palacios Apprentice Academy to the Orlando Pirates U-17 Academy.
“Congratulations to my younger brother Khune Jacob for being promoted from Augusto Palacios Apprentice Academy to Orlando Pirates, you’ve made the family proud,” Khune wrote on Instagram.
Joining Amakhosi
The 32-year-old joined Amakhosi in 1999 before being promoted to the first team five years later.
Last month, the goalkeeper reflected on his journey of more than 21 years at the club and said he was lucky to have served Chiefs for so long.
“I’m one of the luckiest goalkeepers to have served this club for 21 years and to have represented Bafana Bafana so many times,” he said. “Walking out of the tunnel for that opening match of the World Cup, we had a lot of pressure on our shoulders. It really felt as if we were carrying the nation, and we knew we could not disappoint so many who believed in us,” Khune added.