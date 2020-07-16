Cameroon decline to host the final four of the 2019-20 Caf Champions League in September

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) hopes to announce the host country next week for the semifinals and final of the 2019-20 Caf Champions League‚ Caf acting secretary general Abdelmounaïm Bah has said.

Cameroon has withdrawn from staging the final following a Caf executive committee (exco) decision that the host country will also host the semifinals in a final-four format.

The 2019-20 Champions League is the second to be run on a northern hemisphere calendar‚ and the first to host a single-match final at a neutral venue‚ which was to have been at Japoma Stadium in Douala in late May.

This season’s headline Caf club competition was postponed in April at the semifinal stage.

Caf’s exco meeting on June 30 resolved that the semis will be played‚ also as a single match‚ at the same venue as the final.