Mamelodi Sundowns may re-enter the 2020-21 Caf Champions League if the current Absa Premiership season runs past the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) deadline for teams to qualify for the next continental club showpiece.

Orlando Pirates‚ who exited in the first round in the still incomplete 2019-20 edition‚ may also have a free entry‚ based on Caf's permutations.

Kaizer Chiefs lead the Premiership by four points from second-placed defending champions Sundowns‚ as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and SA Football Association (Safa) seek a way for professional football to return from the suspension imposed on March 16 in response to Covid-19.

The PSL and Safa might have a tough choice‚ with Caf leaving it to individual federations should countries' seasons go past the qualification deadline‚ whether to enrol Chiefs‚ if they are still league leaders by then‚ or Sundowns and Pirates.