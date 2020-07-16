Highlands Park goalkeeper Marlon Heugh is itching to get back into action after months of inactivity on the pitch due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Heugh's eagerness to return to action can be forgiven as the pandemic halted a respectable run of time on the pitch for the second season in row.

He had stepped up a gear this season to play 15 of the Lions of the North’s 24 league games‚ keeping five clean sheets and conceding 19.

But things were not always this bright for the Cape Town-born Heugh‚ who turns 30 next Saturday‚ as he had to play second fiddle to a few rivals at Highlands‚ most notably the experienced Tapuwa Kapini‚ before he started to make some impact last season.

“Obviously with Kapini’s immense experience I had to wait my turn‚” said Heugh‚ who played in five of Highlands' last six league matches before the break in March.