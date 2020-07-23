Ex-Bafana fitness trainer concerned about implications of Gauteng bio-bubble at altitude for coastal teams

Former Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Joshua Smith has concerns that a biologically safe environment (BSE) for a return to play in Gauteng will not just prejudice coastal teams coming form sea level‚ but can add to these sides’ injury concerns too.

Smith has said that a return to play after 16 weeks without organised training‚ then just four weeks on a training field‚ plus matches coming thick and fast to reach an August 31 conclusion‚ is a recipe for long-term injuries if football does indeed return as planned in the BSE on August 1.

He adds that Gauteng as a high altitude venue adds further fitness and conditioning pressures on the six teams based at the coast‚ including AmaZulu‚ where Smith is high performance manager.