Soccer

Ex-Bafana fitness trainer concerned about implications of Gauteng bio-bubble at altitude for coastal teams

23 July 2020 - 14:58 By Marc Strydom
A file photo of former Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Joshua Smith (L) in a discussion with then head coach Stuart Baxter (C) and current head coach Molefi Ntseki (R) during a training session in Duban in September 2018.
A file photo of former Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Joshua Smith (L) in a discussion with then head coach Stuart Baxter (C) and current head coach Molefi Ntseki (R) during a training session in Duban in September 2018.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Joshua Smith has concerns that a biologically safe environment (BSE) for a return to play in Gauteng will not just prejudice coastal teams coming form sea level‚ but can add to these sides’ injury concerns too.

Smith has said that a return to play after 16 weeks without organised training‚ then just four weeks on a training field‚ plus matches coming thick and fast to reach an August 31 conclusion‚ is a recipe for long-term injuries if football does indeed return as planned in the BSE on August 1.

He adds that Gauteng as a high altitude venue adds further fitness and conditioning pressures on the six teams based at the coast‚ including AmaZulu‚ where Smith is high performance manager.

Premier Soccer League and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza's wife Matina has died

Matina Khoza‚ the wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza‚ has died aged 69.
Sport
2 hours ago

“Football ordinarily has injuries. This is an extraordinary situation with a huge amount of games in a short amount of time‚” Smith said.

“Another thing to consider is that if the bubble is in Johannesburg that’s going to have an effect on teams coming from the coast to Gauteng‚ who have not been at altitude.

“So they’re at sea level‚ you’re now moving up to altitude. How much time can teams be given pre-bubble to go to Johannesburg and try and acclimatise?

“You know‚ it’s a huge amount of factors. Personally I would have preferred it at sea level and a warmer environment. Just because then you take away the altitude factor.”

The PSL’s six teams based at the coast are Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ AmaZulu‚ Maritzburg United‚ Chippa United‚ Cape Town City and Stellenbosch FC.

Unprecedented cancellation of the PSL season top of the agenda at crunch meeting

The unprecedented cancellation of the topflight and lower tier seasons will be top of the agenda when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) holds a crunch ...
Sport
1 day ago

Clubs will undergo a second round of Covid-19 tests at their home base venues before entering the BSE.

The PSL had hoped for a July 18 kickoff of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship (First Division)‚ which would have meant just two weeks’ organised training for the clubs‚ but more time for matches.

While Fifa allows a 2019-20 season to go past August 31‚ the PSL has said this is a fixed deadline due to financial constraints.

The PSL’s Board of Governors is meeting on Friday where the feasibility of the August 1 kickoff and perhaps even cancellation of the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica‚ or just the First Division‚ will be discussed.

The PSL suspended matches due to Covid-19 on March 16.

MORE:

Brace for long-term injuries when PSL season resumes‚ says ex-Bafana fitness trainer

Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs can expect long-term injuries given the extraordinary circumstances of the Absa Premiership’s return to play and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Just scrap the season and declare it null and void‚ suggests Swallows FC

Swallows FC owner David Mogashoa says the suspended national first division season must be declared null and void as most sides in the lower tier of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa CEO Motlanthe: 'I must emphasise and put on record that the meeting did not take place'

South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says a meeting between the association and Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Fifa grants Safa authority to extend the PSL season past August 31

The South African Football Association (Safa) has had confirmation from global ruling body Fifa that it can extend the 2019-20 Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mark Fish's 'all lives matter' stance lands him in hot water Soccer
  2. John Smit on that Siya Kolisi video: Your leadership can make more understand Rugby
  3. Kaunda Ntunja's wife: 'I carry your heart with me' Rugby
  4. Cricket SA suffers another legal blow Cricket
  5. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
X