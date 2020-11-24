Soccer

Buckley prepared to play ugly as he plots attempt to rescue struggling Maritzburg

24 November 2020 - 16:29 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
New boss Delron Buckley is confident he can turn things around for struggling Maritzburg United.
New boss Delron Buckley is confident he can turn things around for struggling Maritzburg United.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Delron Buckley will have to hit the ground running at bottom club Maritzburg United after he was appointed as caretaker coach on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Bafana Bafana player replaces the sacked Eric Tinkler and faces a tough baptism as the Team of Choice host SuperSport United in a tricky league match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night.

They struggling KwaZulu-Natal side are the only team in the league that is yet to register a point after four straight losses where they conceded seven goals and scored only two.

“It's a normal situation when a coach goes‚ players start thinking about what's going to happen‚” said Buckley after he was announced as the new man at the helm.

“For me now as a caretaker coach‚ I have to boost the players' morale.

"[I have to] get them motivated and prepared for the game on Friday. It's up to the players to take the situation into their own hands.”

Buckley‚ who had a good career in Europe with VfL Bochum‚ Arminia Bielefeld‚ Borussia Dortmund and Karlsruher SC in Germany and FC Basel in Switzerland‚ said they don’t have to play pretty football.

“It's a do or die game for us [against Supersport] and the minute they put their foot onto the pitch‚ they must realise that if we are going to win‚ we are going to have to be aggressive and challenge for every ball.

"Sometimes when the going gets tough‚ you can't play pretty football. You have to play the ugly way to win games."

MORE:

Time’s up, pal, you’re going back to SA for your violent sex crimes

Soccer player who raped two women and indecently assaulted another in Australia will be deported to SA in 2021
News
21 hours ago

PSL 'shocked and saddened' by Anele Ngcongca's death

The league has added its condolences to the hundreds of tributes from fans and friends.
Sport
1 day ago

Dobsonville Stadium pitch set to take centre stage in Swallows vs Chiefs showdown

Pitso Mosimane was so incensed with the state of the pitch at Dobsonville Stadium a few weeks ago that he called for the Soweto venue to be closed ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN car crash

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca, who had recently been released to play for AmaZulu, has been killed in a vehicle ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to 'legend' Anele Ngcongca

Anele's former boss was heartbroken by the news of the defender's death.
Sport
10 hours ago

Maritzburg after sacking Tinkler: 'The results have not been forthcoming'

The Premiership coaching guillotine claimed another victim when Maritzburg United showed coach Eric Tinkler the door on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Tributes pour in for former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca

The nation continued to pay tribute to former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca following his death in a car accident on Monday morning.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN car crash Soccer
  2. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to 'legend' Anele Ngcongca Soccer
  5. 'It's not about Mshoza': Fans split after Anele Ngcongca dies just days after ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X