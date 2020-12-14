Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021

If there is one thing finance minister Tito Mboweni made clear this past weekend, it is that he is an eternally hopeful supporter of Kaizer Chiefs.

In what many saw as an attempt to steal the spotlight from rivals Orlando Pirates, after they won the MTN8 title at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, Mboweni said 2021 will be the year Amakhosi wins “every competition”.

Taking a jab at “noisy” Bucs fans who celebrated the victory on social media, Mboweni said they could enjoy their win for a short while.

“We are going to win every competition in 2021. Those Sea Robbers will be taught a lesson. They can enjoy for a short while. And they are noisy. We are measured and classy! Ja!"