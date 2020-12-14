Soccer

Tito Mboweni declares Kaizer Chiefs will be 'a bunch of winners' in 2021

14 December 2020 - 15:00
Finance minister Tito Mboweni is a hopeful Amakhosi fan.
Image: Sunday Times

If there is one thing finance minister Tito Mboweni made clear this past weekend, it is that he is an eternally hopeful supporter of Kaizer Chiefs.

In what many saw as an attempt to steal the spotlight from rivals Orlando Pirates, after they won the MTN8 title at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, Mboweni said 2021 will be the year Amakhosi wins “every competition”.

Taking a jab at “noisy” Bucs fans who celebrated the victory on social media, Mboweni said they could enjoy their win for a short while.

“We are going to win every competition in 2021. Those Sea Robbers will be taught a lesson. They can enjoy for a short while. And they are noisy. We are measured and classy! Ja!"

Pirates ended a dry spell of six years since they last won a trophy when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in Saturday's final.

Siphelele Luthuli gave Celtic the lead in the fourth minute before Deon Hotto levelled the score in the 32nd minute. A penalty by Thembinkosi Lorch in the 53rd minute gave Pirates the lead, and their first trophy since the Nedbank Cup in 2014.

Amakhosi fans were nowhere to be seen as Mboweni got heat from proud Bucs fans.

Here's what they had to say:

