Malema teases Mpofu and Shivambu over Pirates' derby win
EFF leader Julius Malema weighed in on Orlando Pirates' victory over rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, taking a dig at the party's deputy Floyd Shivambu and former national chairperson Dali Mpofu.
Pirates capitalised on Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive errors to beat Amakhosi 2-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.
Thembinkosi Lorch opened the scoring in the 38th-minute, with Siphesihle Ndlovu adding a second in the 80th.
Daniel Cardoso pulled one back for Chiefs in the 85th minute but it was too little too late.
Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt complained before the game that individual mistakes this season had wreaked havoc with his side.
Social media was flooded with reaction to the result, with Malema “checking” on Mpofu and Shivambu.
Just checking your temperature Commissar @AdvDali_Mpofu pic.twitter.com/zZPF2KzCB6— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 30, 2021
Mahari kahle xana DP @FloydShivambu? pic.twitter.com/dCpvSYDgsx— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) January 30, 2021
Shivambu jokingly avoided the topic, while Mpofu said all results obtained under lockdown should be ruled invalid.
Eish...What is this noise...We are busy,banna— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) January 30, 2021
I thought mojolo & diski were suspended during lockdown....Hayi!! https://t.co/3uPfnTWHfX
We are preparing an urgent application to declare all results obtained under lockdown conditions invalid and unconstitutional!!😂😂😂 https://t.co/N2gnpussmy— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) January 30, 2021
The TL was filled with memes and hilarious messages about Pirates' win, making the teams and “Soweto Derby” trend on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions:
So Kaizer Chiefs fail to beat Orlando Pirates with 12 players +(Referee) #SowetoDerby#OnceAlways#Amakhosi4Life— Khathu (@KhathutsheloBr1) January 30, 2021
Lorch pic.twitter.com/SnZamGWqg6
Amakhosi fans niRight?😂#SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/20XhvwCW7C— Nomagugu 💗👑 (@GuguL_Mnguni) January 30, 2021
Ai Chiefs e Dlala nonsense straight.. #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/YGl8FD2PCk— Martin Winchester (@ItsMartinSA) January 30, 2021
Its the Oprah Winfrey moment for me from yesterday Soweto derby.— Nthabi❤ (@Miss_Parvati) January 31, 2021
You get a yellow card, YOU get a yellow card, everybody gets a yellow card 😂😂 #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/MwEt7tMKmC
Chiefs, Cyril, Cele Aii nonke niyafana #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/sl4RtllYCi— Mash🐐🇿🇦 (@austiin_m_) January 30, 2021
Anyone talking to me about #SowetoDerby nyew nyew Kaizer chiefs pic.twitter.com/0U75XW9mJ6— Lucky Evans Chairman (@LuckyEvansCeo) January 31, 2021