Soccer

Malema teases Mpofu and Shivambu over Pirates' derby win

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
01 February 2021 - 11:57
EFF leader Julius Malema threw shade at Dali Mpofu after the derby.
EFF leader Julius Malema threw shade at Dali Mpofu after the derby.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema weighed in on Orlando Pirates' victory over rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend, taking a dig at the party's deputy Floyd Shivambu and former national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

Pirates capitalised on Kaizer Chiefs’ defensive errors to beat Amakhosi 2-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.

Thembinkosi Lorch opened the scoring in the 38th-minute, with Siphesihle Ndlovu adding a second in the 80th.

Daniel Cardoso pulled one back for Chiefs in the 85th minute but it was too little too late.

Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt complained before the game that individual mistakes this season had wreaked havoc with his side.

Social media was flooded with reaction to the result, with Malema “checking” on Mpofu and Shivambu.

Shivambu jokingly avoided the topic, while Mpofu said all results obtained under lockdown should be ruled invalid.

The TL was filled with memes and hilarious messages about Pirates' win, making the teams and “Soweto Derby” trend on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

