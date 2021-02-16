Kaizer Chiefs ask Caf to explain decision on Wydad Casablanca venue

Kaizer Chiefs have written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to express their concern at meeting a rescheduled Caf Champions League match against Wydad Casablanca in Egypt as soon as on Friday due to “visa challenges and travel logistics”.

On Tuesday, Chiefs responded to a letter sent to them by Caf in which the club says it was suggested the postponed match take place “on February 19 at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo‚ Egypt”.

The Soweto club expressed their concern about obtaining visas to travel to Egypt – which take seven working days to be granted – in the three days before the suggested new date‚ and organising flight logistics in time.

Chiefs were originally scheduled to meet Wydad in their opening Group C match in Casablanca on Saturday‚ but were denied visas by the Moroccan authorities‚ who cited health concerns regarding high numbers of Covid-19 infections in SA.

The Royal Moroccan Football Association (RMFF) asked Caf to postpone Saturday's clash or move it to another country.