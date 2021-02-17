Al Ahly put three past Al-Merreikh in Champions League after their coach has a go at Pitso Mosimane

Al Ahly are off to a confident start in the Caf Champions League group stages in defence of their title‚ and it would have been a satisfying win for coach Pitso Mosimane as his side put three goals past Al-Merreikh a day after their coach had a dig at him.

Ahly dominated the opening half at Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday night without scoring against the Sudanese outfit. Their three goals scored in the second half for a 3-0 Group A win would have been sweeter for Red Devils coach Mosimane, as he was missing five players injured or suspended after Ahly’s third-placed finish at the Fifa Club World Cup last week.

The win might have been additionally satisfying for Mosimane as it followed Merreikh’s Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi becoming the latest to jump on the bandwagon criticising Mosimane.

Ahly were playing without influential left-back Ali Maaloul‚ forwards Hussein El-Shahat‚ Taher Mohamed and Salah Mohsen‚ and with defender Ayman Ashraf unavailable.