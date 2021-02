Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race

Ahmad was banned from football for five years by Fifa for ethics violations in November.

Chiyangwa‚ a panellist at Motsepe’s launch‚ restated Cosafa’s decision to vote as a block of the 14 Southern African FAs for the South African mining magnate‚ which was confirmed at their annual general meeting (AGM) in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Chiyangwa then called Pinnick to the podium‚ asking him to state the “numbers we are looking at” regarding votes expected for Motsepe’s candidacy.

“The truth is you can see me in South Africa very regularly. I’m super-excited because for the first time in football in the continent‚ Africa is about to get it right‚” Pinnick said.

“I’m happy because two faces I’m seeing here today‚ either of them would have been the perfect fit for the president of Caf – my brother Moise Katumbi [owner of TP Mazembe in Democratic Republic of Congo] and Patrice Motsepe.

“ ... And that’s the excitement of everybody in Nigeria‚ and it’s the same excitement of everybody on the West African coast.

“So when you say you [Cosafa] are giving 14 votes – and I said this during Ahmad’s campaign where he got 35 votes – that by God’s grace we are looking at 40 votes [for Motsepe].

“I travel every day campaigning for my president [Motsepe]‚ and they say‚ ‘But you are not campaigning for yourself’. I say‚ ‘Let him get in there’.