Soccer

Olympic hosts Japan, Argentina under-24s set to play friendlies

01 March 2021 - 18:03 By Reuters
Argentina, the 2004 and 2008 Olympic champions, have secured qualification for the Tokyo Games, which begins on July 23.
Argentina, the 2004 and 2008 Olympic champions, have secured qualification for the Tokyo Games, which begins on July 23.
Image: Japan Football Association/Twitter

Japan's Olympic men's football team will ramp up its preparations for the Tokyo Games by hosting two friendlies against their under-24 counterparts from Argentina later this month, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Monday.

The first match will be held at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium on March 26 before the sides face each other again in three days at the Mikuni World Stadium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka.

With Japan having temporarily barred entry of foreign athletes to contain a surge in Covid-19 cases, the JFA said the matches are subject to government lifting restrictions or granting special exemption.

Nikkei reported last week that the emergency declaration in Japan is set to be lifted on March 7 with the travel ban on foreign athletes removed shortly after.

Argentina, the 2004 and 2008 Olympic champions, have secured qualification for the Tokyo Games, which begins on July 23, as one of two South American representatives alongside Brazil.

Olympic football is usually restricted to under-23 teams for the men's tournament, with three overage players allowed per team.

But the age bracket has been raised for the Tokyo Games in line with the one-year postponement of the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

MORE:

Patrice Motsepe inches closer to the Caf presidency after Fifa boss Infantino brokers deal

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe's path to the Confederation of African Football presidency appears to have become smoother after it emerged ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Manchester United are not scoring enough goals, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the team's defensive display in Sunday's Premier League goalless draw with Chelsea but said ...
Sport
8 hours ago

'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta

Arsenal have shown improvement in recent months and are heading in the right direction, manager Mikel Arteta said after Sunday's comeback Premier ...
Sport
9 hours ago

WATCH | Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults

Itumeleng Khune and Gavin Hunt faced the wrath of Twitter after Amakhosi lost yet another game.
Sport
10 hours ago

Ruthless Sundowns crush 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1

Reigning SA footballer of the year Themba Zwane scored twice as Mamelodi Sundowns crushed 10-man Algerian side CR Belouizdad 5-1 on Sunday to take ...
Sport
1 day ago

Confident Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema turns his attention to another KZN scalp

Black Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema expects his charges to maintain the form that has seen the Limpopo club break a five-match winless spell in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Benni McCarthy desperate to put AmaZulu's shock defeat to struggling Leopards behind him

Benni McCarthy desperately wants AmaZulu to quickly recover from their shock Nedbank Cup defeat to struggling Black Leopards in Thohoyandou at the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. WATCH | Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults Soccer
  3. More misery for struggling Chiefs as they are handed a 4-0 hiding by Wydad ... Soccer
  4. Motsepe promises to increase prize money for Caf competitions‚ introduce VAR Soccer
  5. Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
X