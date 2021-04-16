Soccer

‘This yellow team is power’: Fans sing Sundowns’ praises after humiliating Pirates

16 April 2021 - 12:44
Mamelodi Sundowns players during the Caf Champions League match agaist TP Mazembe at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 16 2021 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

“I watched Pitso [Mosimane’s] Sundowns win trophies but this current yellow is dangerous, very dangerous. They play high-quality football.”

This is one of the remarks from football fans after Mamelodi Sundowns trashed Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match at Loftus on Thursday.

The Buccaneers suffered a 4-1 loss against Sundowns.

Sundowns' four goals were scored by Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Lesedi Kapinga and Hlompho Kekana.

With the victory, Sundowns booked a place in the semifinal with Limpopo's Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at home on Sunday.

The victory also means Sundowns remain in t the DStv Premiership, the Nedbank Cup and the coveted Caf Champions League.

On social media, many fans were  impressed by Sundowns' dominating nature while others were disappointed by the humiliation suffered by Pirates.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

