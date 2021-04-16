‘This yellow team is power’: Fans sing Sundowns’ praises after humiliating Pirates
“I watched Pitso [Mosimane’s] Sundowns win trophies but this current yellow is dangerous, very dangerous. They play high-quality football.”
This is one of the remarks from football fans after Mamelodi Sundowns trashed Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match at Loftus on Thursday.
The Buccaneers suffered a 4-1 loss against Sundowns.
Sundowns' four goals were scored by Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane, Lesedi Kapinga and Hlompho Kekana.
With the victory, Sundowns booked a place in the semifinal with Limpopo's Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at home on Sunday.
The victory also means Sundowns remain in t the DStv Premiership, the Nedbank Cup and the coveted Caf Champions League.
On social media, many fans were impressed by Sundowns' dominating nature while others were disappointed by the humiliation suffered by Pirates.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Woke up early hours trying 2 analys game btwn Sundowns & Pirates - Conclusion = Ena ke 3rd WAVE pic.twitter.com/eJkFZ7RWez— Teko Mokaiwa (@TMokaiwa) April 16, 2021
How I wish we were allowed access to witness such live..This team dominate— ❤SA (@StiggaMagic) April 15, 2021
I watched Pitso Sundowns win trophies BUT this current Yellow is dangerous very dangerous. They play high quality football.— 🤞Mgobhozi wale Pirateş🇿🇦 (@_mamelodi_1937) April 15, 2021
The Hlompho and Sandilands Show continues.....— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 15, 2021
Sundowns 4-1 Pirates*
I know I preach positivity but I honestly can't believe Orlando Pirates fans thought they'd win against Sundowns 😂😂😂 yes dream big.. But shem.. Be realistic nyana😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/DKaZXtwBAO
Honestly we don’t care that Sundowns won. We care that Orlando Pirates lost 😂😂😂😂😂— 💐Ráichéal💐 (@Xquisite_Ray) April 15, 2021
GOAL!⚽️| SUNDOWNS 4 - 1 PIRATES— Sporty Issues (@Sporty__Issues) April 15, 2021
Hlompho Kekana keeps showing that his class is permanent. A trademark finish from the legendary skipper.
Sandilands continues to struggle against Kekana.
The game is gone for the Buccaneers.#NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/J3AfUEMM2o
Literally how the match went (Sundowns Vs pirates) pic.twitter.com/VJpisFNpPo— T.T (@TTTjale1) April 15, 2021
When Sundowns players are hard at work practicing, Orlando Pirates players : https://t.co/TCHNXCuwSc— Lekwaisang (@Motso187) April 16, 2021
* Chiefs are tragic.— thatishi (@thatishi) April 16, 2021
They have over-the-hill players at the core of their team. A coach who only knows one way, regardless of the players at his disposal.
Verdict:
Unless something drastic happens in the offseason Sundowns are already having one hand on next season's PSL trophy.