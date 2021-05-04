Mobbie eyeing a second Cup trophy as Chippa prepare to battle TTM in final

Fast forward to 2021 and Mobbie is in the same situation‚ but will hope this time around that Chippa will be able to win the Nedbank Cup and also survive relegation.

“I am looking forward to winning my second Nedbank Cup‚ but I don’t think it will be easy for us because TTM will also be out to win the cup since this is also their first final‚” Mobbie said.

“We are going there to give everything and make sure that we come back with the trophy for Chippa.

“We are going to do whatever the coach wants us to do.

“He has a plan for this game and our job is just to execute that plan and make sure that we win on Saturday.

“We will give our best in the match‚ we will fight.”

The Chilli Boys roped in experienced coach Vladislav Heric in an attempt to save the team from relegation and also help them win their first-ever cup final.