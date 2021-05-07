Soccer

Benni McCarthy on Bafana: ‘All I can say to Broos is good luck and all the best’

07 May 2021 - 07:20 By Sazi Hadebe
Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy, who was linked to the Bafana Bafana job, with his club chairman Sandile Zungu on December 14 2020.
Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy, who was linked to the Bafana Bafana job, with his club chairman Sandile Zungu on December 14 2020.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu and coach Benni MCarthy have said they are relieved that the SA Football Association (Safa) ended the speculation around who was the next coach of Bafana Bafana when they appointed Hugo Broos this week.

Safa named the Belgian on Wednesday, ending three weeks of speculation that had dragged McCarthy’s name into the job, until it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Usuthu coach was no longer in the running after failing to agree with the association on his support staff.

In a press conference organised by the club in Durban on Thursday, Zungu and McCarthy acknowledged the AmaZulu coach’s link to Bafana. McCarthy declined to get into the details and how the deal fell through, and said he wanted to treat the matter as just speculation.

Sources within Safa had confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday night that it was the conditions that the all-time Bafana leading scorer had put forward that led to the deal falling through on Monday, leaving Safa with a few hours to confirm Broos’s appointment.

“The recent stories that were linking our technical team to Bafana Bafana were met with great resistance,” said Zungu.

“I’ve been very consistent in saying we’ll not release Benni to go to Bafana. Why? Because he’s doing a fantastic job [at AmaZulu].

“Why must we sacrifice the greatness of AmaZulu, which is in the rebuild for the glory of the cause that we all subscribe to, but which has got many alternatives, hence they’ve gone out and found someone [Broos] else.

We speak with four sports journalists to try figure out how the mighty Bafana Bafana who won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 went on to being ranked 75th in the world in 2021.

Belgian Hugo Broos named as the new Bafana Bafana coach

Belgian Hugo Broos has been named the new coach of Bafana Bafana‚ Safa announced on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago

“Number two, we love Benni and everyone loves Benni and our fans have been talking to us, writing to us and calling us and say, ‘You dare’.

“You can laugh at that and say, ‘Well, but you know, you don’t want angry fans. So when they say, ‘You dare’, we take it seriously. ‘You dare release Benni’.

“So we were very clear we were not going to release Benni and it helps that he’s contracted [for two more years] to AmaZulu.

“In terms of the rule of law, we honour contracts and expect people to honour contracts. It goes both ways.

“So we made it very clear that Benni is not going anywhere and he can talk for himself, but we’re very glad that he appreciates our seriousness and the ambition that we have, which is in line with his own ambition.

McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — Safa official

Fan favourite Benni McCarthy is unlikely to be named as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week as the nation’s soccer lovers and many observers ...
Sport
2 days ago

“So, I’m very glad that we have our technical team intact and eager to take us through to the end of the season and to be part of our preparations for the next season.”

AmaZulu are second in the DStv Premiership and now almost certain to fulfil Zungu’s ambition of finishing in the top four. McCarthy said his team will fight to win all the remaining four matches in case log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand and are four points clear, slip up.

On his link with Bafana, McCarthy said: “The rumours [on Bafana], we try not to let rumours get to us and derail what we want to do as individuals and as a team.”

The former Bafana striker further offered some kind words to the new national coach, saying he need not worry, as the country has enough talent to succeed.

“We have got a good group of players, so ja, I can’t see why there can’t be success. All I can say to the new guy [Broos] is good luck and all the best.

“We know that we’ll be playing qualifiers for the World Cup and ja, we’ll be rooting for Bafana,” said a chuckling AmaZulu coach.

“All I can give them is my best wishes, more I can’t do.”

Having had a great season and set to finish in their highest position in the PSL era, Zungu announced that the club will have an awards ceremony on May 31 to honour the players and coaching staff for their efforts.

READ MORE

New Bafana coach Broos makes his intentions clear: 'we have to rebuild the team — a younger team'

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made his intention clear that he intends to introduce younger blood to mould the national side into a ...
Sport
1 day ago

'What made him stand out?' — New Bafana coach Hugo Broos splits opinions

Belgian Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki who was axed for failing to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.
Sport
1 day ago

Steven Pienaar: 'Give the Bafana Bafana coaching job to Benni McCarthy'

Former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar says Benni McCarthy has the stature to take over the national team head coaching job‚ has shown enough ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. McCarthy unlikely to be named new Bafana coach after ‘ridiculous’ demands — ... Soccer
  2. 'They should be sold and the funds pay for fans' therapy': Mzansi reacts to ... Soccer
  3. Belgian Hugo Broos named as the new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer
  4. Who is Bafana Bafana's new coach Hugo Broos? Soccer
  5. Caf president Motsepe and his foundation donate $10m to schools' football on ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X