Benni McCarthy on Bafana: ‘All I can say to Broos is good luck and all the best’

AmaZulu chairman Sandile Zungu and coach Benni MCarthy have said they are relieved that the SA Football Association (Safa) ended the speculation around who was the next coach of Bafana Bafana when they appointed Hugo Broos this week.

Safa named the Belgian on Wednesday, ending three weeks of speculation that had dragged McCarthy’s name into the job, until it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Usuthu coach was no longer in the running after failing to agree with the association on his support staff.

In a press conference organised by the club in Durban on Thursday, Zungu and McCarthy acknowledged the AmaZulu coach’s link to Bafana. McCarthy declined to get into the details and how the deal fell through, and said he wanted to treat the matter as just speculation.

Sources within Safa had confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday night that it was the conditions that the all-time Bafana leading scorer had put forward that led to the deal falling through on Monday, leaving Safa with a few hours to confirm Broos’s appointment.

“The recent stories that were linking our technical team to Bafana Bafana were met with great resistance,” said Zungu.

“I’ve been very consistent in saying we’ll not release Benni to go to Bafana. Why? Because he’s doing a fantastic job [at AmaZulu].

“Why must we sacrifice the greatness of AmaZulu, which is in the rebuild for the glory of the cause that we all subscribe to, but which has got many alternatives, hence they’ve gone out and found someone [Broos] else.