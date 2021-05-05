Belgian Hugo Broos has been named the new coach of Bafana Bafana‚ the South African Football Association (Safa) announced on Wednesday.

Broos (69) arrives with an impressive CV‚ most notably having won league titles in Belgium with Club Brugge twice and once with Anderlecht‚ and led Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The announcement was made at the SA Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) Radio Park in Auckland Park.

Broos’s name is believed to have been one of five that Safa’s technical committee confirmed as their shortlist to an NEC meeting on April 24.

That list‚ sources have said‚ consisted of Portuguese ex-Bafana and Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz‚ AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy‚ Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane‚ Kaizer Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt‚ and either Broos or Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard.

Safa‚ sources had revealed‚ approached both Queiroz and McCarthy in recent weeks‚ but the association was unable to meet demands from both regarding the fellow technical staff they wanted the association to appoint.