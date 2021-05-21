Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Sheppard: ‘Gavin wears his heart on his sleeve — he’s very emotional’

21 May 2021 - 14:50 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard during the DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on April 28 2021 in Johannesburg.
Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard during the DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at FNB Stadium on April 28 2021 in Johannesburg.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard says the struggles of the club in the 2020-21 season have taken their toll on head coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt — used to success at all the clubs he has been at‚ where he has racked up four league titles and plenty of cup trophies — has enjoyed a torrid season domestically in his first season at a big three club as Chiefs wallow in 11th place in the DStv Premiership with three games left.

The silver lining is the Caf Champions League where a club that previously had not reached the group stage are on the verge of a remarkable semifinal appearance‚ as they take a 4-0 lead into the second leg of Saturday’s quarterfinal against Simba SC in Tanzania.

Ex-Bafana Bafana international Sheppard — a player under Hunt at the start of his career at Seven Stars and then at the end again at Bidvest Wits‚ where he was also a development head — was asked if had seen a different side to Chiefs’ coach this season.

WATCH | How Doctor Khumalo’s famous No 15 jersey inspired Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Kaizer Chiefs’ 21-year-old midfield prospect Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has said that playing with Doctor Khumalo’s No 15 jersey in the Caf Champions ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Um‚” Sheppard said‚ drawing a breath‚ then continuing‚ “You know Gavin always wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s very‚ very emotional.

“So obviously when results haven’t been coming it’s been difficult for him. And also trying to find solutions‚ trying to find ways of playing to get the results.

“I think it’s been not just a tough season for him but for all of us‚ because there are high expectations at a team like Kaizer Chiefs. You’re expected to be among the top and challenging for trophies.

“So ja‚ it’s been tough‚ I think for everyone. Controlling your emotions I think has been the hard part.”

Sheppard was asked how he explained Chiefs’ contrasting fortunes domestically and in the Champions League.

“That’s a tough one. You know‚ we’ve struggled here at home. If you see our away form‚ we’ve been able to go away and score goals and win games‚” the ex-left midfielder and left-back said.

“But unfortunately I think being at home‚ you see this big stadium around us here [FNB Stadium] and not having the fans behind us‚ I think that if you go even back to the bubble and not having the fans‚ the performance of the team wasn’t really at the standard of what the club expects. That hampered things.

“You always look back and analyse games and wonder why the form has suffered and there’s been pressure in the league games. And I’m not too sure.

“But we’ve been able to go away and perform and score goals. But if you look at our Africa form at home we also haven’t conceded‚ so that’s been a really big plus for us.”

Chiefs arrived in Tanzania on Thursday‚ where they meet Simba in front of 10‚000 home fans in the 60‚000-seat National Stadium in Dar es Salaam (kickoff 4pm Tanzania time‚ 3pm SA time).

READ MORE

Why Hunt believes the Caf Champions League suits his Chiefs players better than the PSL

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes the slower‚ more methodical football in the Caf Champions League suits the players he has in his squad better ...
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs bracing for shenanigans in Tanzania in Champions League clash against Simba SC

Kaizer Chiefs are bracing for shenanigans in the second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Simba SC in Dar es Salaam‚ Tanzania on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Themba Zwane in contention to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in Champions League showdown

Influential Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane is in contention for the highly anticipated Champions League quarterfinal clash against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Tsotsobe alleges Smith threatened to quit the Proteas if Tsolekile was selected Cricket
  2. 'Absolute madness': Robert Marawa weighs in on Swallows FC failed sponsorship ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mngqithi condemns Sirino's behaviour after his brazen public ... Soccer
  4. Tsotsobe's startling revelation: they turned my mom away at the presidential ... Cricket
  5. Former minister Balfour joins condemnation of postponement of Cricket SA's ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X