EFF’s Floyd Shivambu takes shots at Pirates fans: ‘Y’all still brag about a 26-year-old star?’

Avid Kaizer Chiefs supporter Floyd Shivambu has taken subtle shots at Orlando Pirates supporters.

On Tuesday the EFF’s deputy leader hit back at the team’s supporters after a meme about Kaizer Chiefs went viral on social media.

The meme took the mickey out of Amakhosi for losing to Al Ahly in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League final, suggesting instead of a continental star, Chiefs would have a beer bottle on their jersey after winning last weekend’s Carling Black Label Cup .

In his clap back, Shivambu accused Pirates’ supporters of being jealous of Amakhosi.

“Bragging about a star which was gained in 1995 doesn’t make sense,” said Shivambu.

“The next Caf and Fifa Conferences must remove stars that are more than 20 or even 10 years. A whole generation passed yet they still brag about a 26-year-old star?” he asked.

The proud fan let it be known he was tired of seeing his team being “abused” by Pirates supporters.

“We are tired of being abused by Pirates supporters who failed to win the B version of the African championship (playing against Jwaneng Galaxy FC) when Chiefs was being harassed by serious football clubs on the continent,” said Shivambu.