The winners and the losers: The 16 Premiership teams’ chances in 2021-22

The 2021-22 DStv Premiership kicks off on Friday evening with a tasty match-up between four-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns and last season’s runners-up AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld (kickoff 5pm).

As the new normal of closed stadiums continues during SA’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, TimesLIVE examines who will be the winners, losers, headline-grabbers, villains, heroes, overachievers and underachievers of the new campaign:

AmaZulu (last season second)

Usuthu surprised all and sundry last season to finish second on the log. Coach Benni McCarthy and his men will be out to impress once again despite the fact that they will be have a tough programme from playing in the Caf Champions League.

Prognosis: They will again be fighting for a top four finish.

Baroka FC (last season 10th)

They have gone through their preparations quietly. coach Matsimela Thoka will be hoping star striker Evidence Makgopa, who played for SA Under-23 at the Olympics, is firing on all cylinders in front of goals.

Prognosis: Their mission will be to avoid relegation.

Cape Town City (last season seventh)

Eric Tinkler has returned to what was his second professional club as a coach, where he knows many of the players, has a good relationship with chairman John Comitis, and has had success in the environment steering then brand-new City to third place in their first season in 2016-17. The players seem sure to warm to him.

Prognosis: Pushing for a top five place.

Chippa United (last season 15th)

How Gavin Hunt’s temperament gels with that of similarly short-fused owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi is going to be the huge question mark – and might provide some of the media headlines of the season – around this extremely odd pairing. Chippa bring good players season after season, and still underachieve. Even with four-time league winner Hunt there, it’s hard to see the situation changing.

Prognosis: They can fight relegation, push for the top eight, or challenge for the title. Who knows.