Soccer

Swallows coach Truter back, but still has guillotine hovering over his head

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
05 October 2021 - 11:06
Brandon Truter is back at Swallows but still faces an uncertain future.
Brandon Truter is back at Swallows but still faces an uncertain future.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Swallows coach Brandon Truter is back from a purported suspension and will be on the bench when the low-flying Birds take on hard-to-beat Stellenbosch after the two-week international break.

Truter was frozen out two weeks ago following what the club said was “unsatisfactory developments within the team”, with assistant coach Simo Dladla put in charge for the last three matches, though the club insisted the coach was on leave and not suspended.

Swallows chairperson David Mogoshoa said club management held an emergency meeting and resolved Truter can return to work.

“Coach Truter has returned from leave and will be in charge of the team from now on,” the club boss said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“We would like to wish him and the team well.”

Mogoshoa said Dladla will continue in his role as assistant coach but performance analyst Kamal Sait remains suspended for reasons which Mogoshoa and the club have not divulged.

“Mr Sait will remain suspended pending the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.”

Truter left the team struggling and returns to find them low on confidence, if not in a worse position, after Swallows conceded seven goals without scoring in the three matches in which Dladla was in charge.

Swallows have won once in six Premiership matches and find themselves in a spot of bother in 14th place with just five points and also out of the R8m MTN8 cup.

Truter may be back but the statement released by Mogoshoa was unequivocal that the guillotine has not moved far from the coach's head.

“The board of the team is not happy with the current performance and it can’t rule out drastic changes if the situation persists.”

Following their 0-3 thrashing by Sundowns at the weekend, which was preceded by a 0-4 hiding from a visiting Cape Town City side, Dladla said the coaching department has a lot of work to do.

“It is concerning to lose so many points and so many games. It does not only take away the points but the confidence as well,” said Dladla.

Swallows were one of the more aggressive teams in the market during the off-season and Dladla admitted the club may be struggling to find the right combinations and integrate the new players.

“It has been difficult to work with a big squad like ours and it has been a problem even when coach Brandon was around,” said Dladla.

“But we have quality in the squad and once everything clicks I am sure we are going to see different results.

“We are working in and around the squad and looking for the right combinations.

“I believe it will take more from us to manage the number of players, but of course we need to do something about that.”

Struggling Swallows host high-flying Stellenbosch after the international break on October 17.

MORE:

Safa decides against bidding for Fifa Club World Cup in SA

The SA Football Association’s (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) have resolved that the body will not pursue the bid to host the 2021 Fifa ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sharp shooter Nasser a threat Bafana Bafana must thwart

Abubeker Nasser is the biggest threat to Bafana Bafana when they lock horns with Ethiopia in a 2022 Fifa World Cup Group G qualifier at the Bahir Dar ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana Bafana fans are ‘not keen’ to get the Covid-19 jab, even if it means watching matches for free

Good idea or not worth it for Bafana?
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena says he doesn't know what led to Komphela being sent off against Swallows

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena says he does not know what his colleague Steve Komphela said to the match officials that led to his sending ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Health minister Phaahla welcomes Safa's recommendation for return of spectators to stadiums

Health minister Joe Phaahla has welcomed the SA Football Association’s recommendation for the return of spectators to stadiums and has asked the two ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | A statue arises in Spain, and talk of a statue in SA Sport
  2. WATCH | ‘This is not a stokvel’ — Royal AM rewarding their players with hard ... Soccer
  3. POLL | Was Royal AM right to dish out cash on the pitch? Soccer
  4. ‘Daylight Robbery’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ last gasp penalty Soccer
  5. Letsoalo maintains scoring purple patch as he spearheads Royal AM to win over ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed