Swallows coach Truter back, but still has guillotine hovering over his head

Swallows coach Brandon Truter is back from a purported suspension and will be on the bench when the low-flying Birds take on hard-to-beat Stellenbosch after the two-week international break.

Truter was frozen out two weeks ago following what the club said was “unsatisfactory developments within the team”, with assistant coach Simo Dladla put in charge for the last three matches, though the club insisted the coach was on leave and not suspended.

Swallows chairperson David Mogoshoa said club management held an emergency meeting and resolved Truter can return to work.

“Coach Truter has returned from leave and will be in charge of the team from now on,” the club boss said on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“We would like to wish him and the team well.”

Mogoshoa said Dladla will continue in his role as assistant coach but performance analyst Kamal Sait remains suspended for reasons which Mogoshoa and the club have not divulged.

“Mr Sait will remain suspended pending the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.”

Truter left the team struggling and returns to find them low on confidence, if not in a worse position, after Swallows conceded seven goals without scoring in the three matches in which Dladla was in charge.

Swallows have won once in six Premiership matches and find themselves in a spot of bother in 14th place with just five points and also out of the R8m MTN8 cup.

Truter may be back but the statement released by Mogoshoa was unequivocal that the guillotine has not moved far from the coach's head.

“The board of the team is not happy with the current performance and it can’t rule out drastic changes if the situation persists.”

Following their 0-3 thrashing by Sundowns at the weekend, which was preceded by a 0-4 hiding from a visiting Cape Town City side, Dladla said the coaching department has a lot of work to do.

“It is concerning to lose so many points and so many games. It does not only take away the points but the confidence as well,” said Dladla.

Swallows were one of the more aggressive teams in the market during the off-season and Dladla admitted the club may be struggling to find the right combinations and integrate the new players.

“It has been difficult to work with a big squad like ours and it has been a problem even when coach Brandon was around,” said Dladla.

“But we have quality in the squad and once everything clicks I am sure we are going to see different results.

“We are working in and around the squad and looking for the right combinations.

“I believe it will take more from us to manage the number of players, but of course we need to do something about that.”

Struggling Swallows host high-flying Stellenbosch after the international break on October 17.