Stylish Manchester City ease past Everton to go second

21 November 2021 - 18:14 By Reuters
Manchester City moved back to second in the Premier League after a stylish 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead, a minute before the break, side-footing home after a magnificent ball, struck with the outside of his foot, by full back Joao Cancelo.

Rodri made it 2-0 with a thundering long-distance strike that whistled past Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Sterling missed a great chance to end the contest but mis-controlled the ball in front of goal after a low cross from Riyad Mahrez.

Cole Palmer, the 19-year-old making his first Premier League start, had set Mahrez through for that opportunity and his blocked shot was pounced on by Bernardo Silva who calmly slotted home the third.

Chelsea lead the table on 29 points, with City three points behind and Liverpool one further back in third.

Everton are without a win in six games and are 11th on 15 points.

