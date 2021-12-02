Career-threatened Rodney Ramagalela grateful for reprieve in miserable 2021

Rodney Ramagalela, reeling from his house burning down last month, hopes he can bounce back from a potentially career-ending ligament injury.

The likable Chippa United striker, “Rama-G”, was given a most welcome boost when he received a R100,000 donation from Hollywoodbets at the suggestion of the betting company's new brand ambassador Robert Marawa.

The former Polokwane City, Mamelodi Sundowns and Highlands Park striker appealed for financial assistance after his house in Mamvuka, Limpopo, burned down on November 16.

Ramagalela was taken by surprise before the presentation at a function announcing Marawa's appointment at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

“I just received a call on Tuesday from Robert to ask if I could come to Joburg," the 32-year-old said.

“I was asking myself, 'Why am I here?' The first I knew was when they made the announcement.

“I was in Gqeberha when my sister called me to break the news that my house had burned down. I lost everything I worked for since I started playing football — my trophies, medals, jerseys.

“It's heartbreaking. I was devastated. Even now I struggle to sleep.

“I need to appreciate the support I got from Hollywoodbets and Robert. It's going to go a long way to ensure that at least half the rebuilding job gets done.

“Luckily I'm still working, even though age is not on my side in football. Whatever I earn in my next six, seven months I need to make sure I at least have a roof over my head again.

“Because that's what I always wanted, to have my own house in my village, and security from my football career.”

The R100,000 surprise could not have come at a better time for Ramagalela. His house was not insured. “Remember, when you are in a village there is no-one who can come out and tell me, 'You are insured'," he said.

An anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury means he will miss perhaps all of the 2021/2022 season at new club Chippa, where he signed in August. If the Eastern Cape club opts not to extend Ramagalela's one-year contract, at his age, having missed the whole of last season, he could struggle to find another team.

“The second week after I joined Chippa I got a knee injury in training, colliding with someone. The scan at the hospital showed I needed an ACL operation that probably is going to take me eight to nine months [before I'm] back to play,” he said.

“I was not thinking of being sidelined at my new team. It's a difficult situation. I have to accept reality that I might be left out for next season.

“I need to be positive and get better as the first step, and see how it goes. Because if I think about next season I won't do proper rehab.”

Apart from the concerns about his job and future security, Ramagalela also wants to end his career playing, not hobbling out injured. “I want to finish it with a bang, like everybody knows me, scoring goals,” he said.

