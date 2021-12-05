Soccer

Marumo Gallants' fairytale run in Caf Confederation Cup comes to an end

05 December 2021 - 19:18 By MNINAWA NTLOKO
Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Marumo Gallants and his teammates during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on December 1 2021.
Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Marumo Gallants and his teammates during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on December 1 2021.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Marumo Gallants' fairytale run in the Caf Confederation Cup finally came to an end when the Limpopo side were held to a 0-0 draw by Congolese club TP Mazembe in a second leg play-off match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gallants had punched well above their weight to get this far in the continental competition but in end, they could not find the goals they needed to get past the pedigreed Mazembe and reach the group stages.

Mazembe won the first leg 1-0 in Lubumbashi a week ago and the Limpopo club needed to find the back of the net to have any chance of continuing the fairytale on aggregate.

Interim coach Raymond Mdaka said they were disappointed with their showing as they felt they had enough to overturn the deficit and send Mazembe crashing out of the tournament.

"We are really disappointed because it was not a very difficult game," he said.

"We let it slip in the first half. We did not put a lot of pressure on them. They defended deep, they stayed there and then we played in the middle of the park without going forward. In the second half they came and we tried to push forward, but it was a bit too late for us and we could not get the result.

"0-0 does not favour us and we lost the game on that basis."  

In a DStv Premiership match played on Sunday, Sekhukhune United scored a late winner to beat SuperSport United 1-0 at Lucas Moripe stadium.

The lone strike from Tshediso Patjie saw Sekhukhune rise up to second place on the standings after the two sides both finished with 10 men.

READ MORE:

PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request

The Premier Soccer League has not taken a decision to shut down the 2021-2022 season despite the rapidly rising number of infections of the Omicron ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Spoils shared between Stellenbosch and Sundowns

Stellenbosch held defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw during their lively DStv Premiership match at a windy and wet Danie Craven ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Cape Town City locked out of FNB Stadium as they arrive for match against Chiefs

Cape Town City were left locked outside the gates of FNB Stadium in a storm-soaked Johannesburg on Saturday evening having pitched up to honour their ...
Sport
1 day ago

READ MORE:

PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request

The Premier Soccer League has not taken a decision to shut down the 2021-2022 season despite the rapidly rising number of infections of the Omicron ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Spoils shared between Stellenbosch and Sundowns

Stellenbosch held defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw during their lively DStv Premiership match at a windy and wet Danie Craven ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Cape Town City locked out of FNB Stadium as they arrive for match against Chiefs

Cape Town City were left locked outside the gates of FNB Stadium in a storm-soaked Johannesburg on Saturday evening having pitched up to honour their ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in ... Soccer
  2. Cape Town City locked out of FNB Stadium as they arrive for match against Chiefs Soccer
  3. PSL parks Kaizer Chiefs' request Sport
  4. Fifa dismisses Safa's protest over Bafana's World Cup defeat to Ghana Soccer
  5. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell