'It's not correct', says Nathi Mthethwa on journalists not attending PSL games

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says it “does not sound right” that football journalists have not been allowed to attend live Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches at stadiums, despite government regulations allowing media to attend.

Mthethwa claimed to have been unaware that the PSL had not permitted vaccinated journalists at live matches even though national Covid-19 regulations allowed their return from November 2020. The minister was speaking in a radio interview on Thabiso Tema’s sports show on Power98.7 on Thursday.

“The regulations are clear that among the people who have to be at stadiums are the media,” Mthethwa told the popular breakfast radio show.

The minister said the regulation allowing the media to attend live events had been in place even before the stipulation to allow 2,000 vaccinated fans.