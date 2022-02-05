Soccer

Chelsea come from behind to beat plucky Plymouth in FA Cup

05 February 2022 - 17:34 By Reuters
Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea scores his side's equalising goal past Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper in the FA Cup fourth-round match at Stamford Bridge in London on February 5 2022.
Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea scores his side's equalising goal past Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper in the FA Cup fourth-round match at Stamford Bridge in London on February 5 2022.
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea suffered an FA Cup fourth-round scare on Saturday when they had to come from behind and needed extra time and a penalty save to beat League One Plymouth Argyle 2-1 with goals from Spaniards Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Plymouth shocked the Premier League side when defender Macaulay Gillesphey nodded the ball home from a free-kick in the eighth minute, sparking wild celebrations and a shower of green balloons from the travelling fans.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel had tested positive for Covid-19 and missed the game while his expensively assembled squad looked rusty and heavy-footed after a fortnight's break.

Chelsea hit the woodwork three times in the first half, twice through Mateo Kovacic and again through Callum Hudson-Odoi but Plymouth's well drilled defence kept the European champions at bay until the 41st minute when quality told. Captain Azpilicueta scored with a neat backheel from a low Mason Mount cross.

Plymouth absorbed waves of Chelsea attacks in the second half and extra time and last-ditch defending as well as inspired goalkeeping from Mike Cooper kept the hosts out until the 16th minute of extra time.

Alonso broke the deadlock when he got on the end of a pass from Kai Havertz and swept the ball in and with five minutes to go Kepa Arrizabalaga saved a penalty from Ryan Hardie.

READ MORE

Mngqithi: 'If we are honest, Mosimane has been cheated by Fifa'

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was “cheated by Fifa” being denied the chance to win the world coach of the season award for 2021, Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 day ago

Thomas Tuchel keen to add Club World Cup crown to Chelsea trophy cabinet

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was relishing the chance to win more silverware at the Premier League side as he prepares the team for their ...
Sport
5 days ago

Lampard gets another shot at coaching, but Everton won't make for easy return

Having waited almost a year for another shot at top-level management Frank Lampard has been tasked with as tough a challenge as it gets: resurrecting ...
Sport
5 days ago

Chelsea boss Tuchel calls on fans to 'show respect' after Rudiger hit by object

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said fans should show players respect from the stands after defender Antonio Rudiger was hit by objects thrown by ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Baxter on Chiefs’ frugal transfer window: ‘One club holds all the trump cards’ Soccer
  2. WATCH | Steve Komphela's powerful tribute to Butana, critique of politics of ... Soccer
  3. Cricket union on Boucher calling players to testify: 'Not an ideal situation' Cricket
  4. Egypt coach Queiroz: ‘How can this referee, after what he has done, be in ... Soccer
  5. Proteas Test captain Elgar comes out swinging in defence of Boucher Cricket

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...