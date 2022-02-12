Soccer

AmaZulu unlucky not to share spoils against Raja in Casablanca

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
12 February 2022 - 23:12
Mohamed Al Makaazi of Raja Casablanca and Abbubaker Mobara of Amazulu challenge for possession in the Caf Champions League match at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco on February 12 2022.
Image: BackpagePix

AmaZulu suffered a 1-0 defeat in their first Caf Champions League Group B match against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca at Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday night.

Raja skipper Mohsine Moutaouali’s 67th-minute goal made all the difference though it didn’t tell the whole story as Usuthu had good chances of their own that could have seen them at least coming back with a deserved point.

The 35-year-old Moutaouali combined well with midfielder Zakaria Wardi to beat Veli Mothwa with a close shot that went between the legs of the Usuthu goalkeeper. Mothwa had done well up until then to keep his team in with a chance of upsetting the three-time former winners of the competition.

Raja’s strikers from DR Congo – Beni Badibanga and Kadima Kabangu – alongside the goal scorer were the biggest threat to Benni McCarthy’s side in both halves.

But Mothwa, celebrating his 31st birthday, did well to produce some breathtaking saves that kept the Durban side in the game.

Usuthu skipper Makhehlene Makhaula produced the best chance for his side on the stroke of half-time, his shot hitting the upright after he had exchanged good passes with Thabo Qalinge.

Qalinge had a good chance of his own just after the restart but his rushed shot went way off the mark, leaving Raja keeper Marouane Fakhr with no save to make throughout the match.

The defeat means AmaZulu must beat Guinean team Horoya AC in their second match in Durban on Friday to keep their hopes of progressing to the last eight high.

Horoya suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Algeria’s ES Setif in a Saturday’s earlier Group B match.

