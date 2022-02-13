Soccer

Newcastle United's escape bid gathers momentum with another win

13 February 2022 - 18:17 By Reuters
Kieran Trippier celebrates after scoring the only goal for Newcastle United as they beat Aston Villa at a raucous St James Park.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier scored for the second successive game as Eddie Howe's side earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Sunday.

The win moved 17th-placed Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone, with 21 points from 23 games.

Villa are six points ahead in 11th.

Newcastle had a penalty overturned by VAR in the 33rd minute when a Calum Chambers foul on Joe Willock was deemed to have taken place outside the box, but Trippier blasted the resultant freekick through the Villa wall to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Villa showed more adventure after the interval and Ollie Watkins had the ball in the net with a reaction header just after the hour-mark, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following another VAR check.

Clear goal-scoring opportunities, however, were in limited supply for both sides as Newcastle completed the job with a tidy defensive display for their second straight league victory.

