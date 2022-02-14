Disappointed Dolly after cup exit: 'I came to Chiefs because I wanted to win trophies'

Keagan Dolly arrived at Kaizer Chiefs last year with dreams of winning silverware with the Naturena club, but after the limping side again stumbled at the weekend, the lofty vision has turned into a nightmare.

Chiefs are surveying the wreckage and trying to figure out how they stumbled at the first hurdle of the Nedbank Cup after upstarts TS Galaxy, who have slipped into the role of Amakhosi's main tormentors in recent years, dumped them in the last 32 stage of the tournament.

Dolly, who joined Chiefs on a free transfer from French side Montpellier in July last year, said on Monday he was disappointed after the setback that will see Chiefs’ trophy drought extend to seven seasons.

"I am very, very disappointed," he said.

"I came to Chiefs because I wanted to win trophies. I think we have the capacity to do so [win trophies], we have the players, we have the quality and to go out [of the Nedbank Cup] so early is disappointing. I was upset, I was sad [after the game], but we move on. We need to start being consistent on the field and I think once we start being consistent and start winning we will start to compete for a lot more."

Galaxy have grown accustomed to dishing out the pain to the Chiefs fans as they were also their tormentors in May 2019 when the then lower tier side beat their more fancied opponents to win the Nedbank Cup at a packed Moses Mabhida stadium.

On that day, Chiefs fans froze in their seats in stunned silence after Zakhele Lepasa scored a last-gasp penalty to hand the minnows from Mpumalanga one of the most shocking results in SA football.

Dolly conceded they were a shadow of their usual selves against Galaxy at the weekend and hopes they will get an opportunity for redemption when Chiefs travel to the Mother City to face Cape Town City in a league match on Tuesday.

"We are disappointed, not only because we lost, but because of the way we played. I do not think we were ourselves on the day, our movement off the ball, our pressing shape.

"I think it wasn't us and I think it is good we have a game on Tuesday so that we can rectify our mistakes and get our confidence back. I think the game on Tuesday is a good chance for all of us [as players] to come back and try to do our best to win on the day.

"Every season we want to compete for trophies, we want to win trophies for ourselves, the club and our supporters. I think it was disappointing going out like that, especially so early in the competition. But now we shift our focus to the league and we should do our best to reach the highest we can in the [standings]. Let's start on Tuesday."

City may be ninth on the premiership standings, but coach Eric Tinkler's charges will be no pushovers against a side ranked five places above them. Dolly admitted they are bracing for another tough day at the office against a side that will no doubt compete, especially at home.

"We know it is not easy going to Cape Town. Cape Town City are a good team, they are good on the ball, they like playing the ball and it will be a good game for us."

TUESDAY'S FULL LEAGUE FIXTURE LIST

Royal AM vs Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth stadium (5:30pm)

Maritzburg United vs SuperSport United at Harry Gwala stadium (7:30pm)

Cape Town City vs Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town stadium (7:30pm)

TimesLIVE