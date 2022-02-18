Banyana secure comfortable lead in first leg Awcon win against Algeria

SA take a comfortable 2-0 advantage into the second leg of their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier against Algeria after a gritty victory in the first game at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Hildah Magaia scored the first goal in the 40th minute of a game that Banyana Banyana dominated, but it took until the 90th for SA to grab a second through Thembi Kgatlana.

That should be enough to get job done in the second leg at the Stade Omar Hamadi in Algiers on Wednesday.

Clearly Banyana have more ability on the ball than the Algerians, but they came up against a physical outfit that looked to outmuscle them.

Captain Refiloe Jane turned and shot off target, while Sibulele Holweni’s clever back-heel flick went wide as Banyana dominated possession and rarely looked troubled by the Algerian attack.

The opening goal was simple in its construction. Kholisa Biyana’s excellent corner was headed into the net by Magaia, who jumped ahead of Algeria goalkeeper Chloe N’Gazi. It is an 11th goal in 17 caps for the Sweden-based forward.

Kgatlana, who had been closely watched up to that point, finally got to run behind the Algeria defence, but her effort on goal was weak.

Jane’s blushes were spared when she hit a shot from two yards out onto the bar, only to be flagged offside. Replays showed she was onside.

Karabo Dlamini hit the top of the crossbar with a thunderous drive from 25-yards as Banyana made a lightning start to the second half without reward.

It should have been 2-0 when an excellent run and pullback from Kgatlana set up a clear shot at goal for Nomvula Kgoale, but the latter sidefooted wide.

The second goal finally arrived when substitute Gabriella Salgado swung in a cross from the right and Kgatlana provided a neat finish at the back post.

The winner of the tie will take their place at the Cup of Nations finals in Morocco from July 2 to 23, with the top four teams at that tournament claiming an automatic place at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.